On Monday morning, Russian invaders hit Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with massive air strikes, targeting energy infrastructure.

Ukraine’s PM Denys Shmyhal reported damage to the critical infrastructure objects in three regions of Ukraine.

Kyiv was attacked by dozens of drones, five of which hit a residential building and energy infrastructure objects.

Russian troops also attacked critical infrastructure in Dnipro and Sumy regions, which caused electricity disruptions in hundreds of towns and villages.

The prime minister said all services are now working to restore the electricity supply.

‘Each region has a crisis response plan’, he stated.

Prime minister Shmyhal also called on the population to limit the consumption of the electricity between 5 and 11 pm in order to prevent blackouts.