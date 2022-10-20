Ukraine’s energy company ‘Ukrenergo’ has addressed the population of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions to reduce the consumption of electricity in order to prevent blackouts.

The company noted that the level of electricity consumption is rapidly increasing in the central regions of Ukraine. That is why the dispatch center of Ukrenergo is forced to introduce a temporary controlled restriction of electricity consumption.

‘This will help reduce the load on power grids and give energy companies time to repair equipment damaged by terrorist attacks’, the statement says.

Earlier, Ukrainian authorities called on the population to reduce electricity consumption on October 20.