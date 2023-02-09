Today, the electricity consumption in Ukraine remains significant due to the low temperature. The grid still lacks capacity, especially in the evening, Ukrenergo energy operator said in a statement.

During the day, there will not be power supply restrictions in Kharkiv, Kherson and Khmelnytskyi regions. The company plans measurements of actual consumption in these regions.

All other regions of Ukraine have consumptions limits. In case of exceeding the limit, emergency outages will be employed.

Restoration work continues at thermal power plants damaged during missile and drone attacks.

The available volume of generated electricity is still insufficient to cover the full consumption. The produced electricity is distributed to ensure the operation of energy and critical infrastructure, as well as to cover the needs of industry and the population. The company also continues to import electricity from abroad.