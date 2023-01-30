‘Ukrenergo’ national energy operator reported a significant deficit in Ukraine’s grid.

The energy system is still recovering from previous enemy missile attacks that damaged power plant units. As a result, electricity production at power plants cannot fully cover consumption.

The company introduced consumption limits for all regions of Ukraine. In case of exceeding the limit, Ukrenergo will employ emergency outages.

Ukraine’s energy system has already survived 13 enemy missile attacks and 15 UAV strikes on energy facilities. In addition, some generating facilities, including Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, are situated in the temporarily occupied territories.

‘The restoration of energy infrastructure facilities damaged during the massive attack on January 26 is ongoing. Ukrenergo, electricity producers and regional branches are constantly working to restore damaged facilities affected by enemy attacks. However, after each subsequent Russian attack on the energy infrastructure, the repair becomes increasingly difficult and takes longer’, the statement says.