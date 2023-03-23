As of March 23, the energy system of Ukraine continues to operate without restrictions for consumers and with a capacity reserve. Temporary power outages are possible in Zhytomyr region.

According to energy minister Herman Halushchenko, the generation provides the necessary volumes of power for the needs of electricity consumers throughout the country. At the same time, repair work continues at network infrastructure facilities damaged by the latest massive missile and drone attacks.

Short-time outages are possible in Zhytomyr region, which suffered the most severe damage during the latest strike.

The situation remains difficult in the frontline regions where Russian air and artillery strikes constantly target the energy infrastructure.