As of December 23 morning, the deficit in the energy system of Ukraine somewhat decreased, but it still remains significant, ‘Ukrenergo’ national operator reports.

According to the company, the nuclear power unit, which was connected to the grid yesterday, reached its nominal capacity. All types of generation are operating. Therefore, as of this morning, the power deficit slightly decreased, although it remains significant.

Due to damage to energy infrastructure facilities, electricity consumption limits have been set for all regions. If the specified limits are exceeded, emergency shutdowns will be applied.

The repair work continues around the clock, but the damage to generation facilities and networks is so large-scale that the restoration requires a significant amount of time.