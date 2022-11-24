Ukraine’s energy minister Herman Halushchenko said on TV that country’s energy system will be stabilized by the evening.

The blackout was caused by the new Russian missile attack that targeted Ukraine’s energy facilities on Wednesday afternoon.

The minister stated that at 4 am Kyiv time the energy system was united as a whole and all critical objects had electricity supply.

It is expected the situation in the power grid should stabilize by the evening. The minister added that Ukrainian nuclear power plants will also restore operation in the evening.