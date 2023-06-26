Environmentalists predict the death of a significant number of trees in the territories affected by prolonged flooding after Russia blew up the Kakhovka dam.

According to the experts of the Southern Forestry Office, up to 30% of trees die when flooded for up to 10 days, and when flooded for a long time (from 10 to 20 days), the probability of death is up to 70%.

In addition, they state the loss of biodiversity in forests and adjacent landscapes in the affected areas in the south of Ukraine.

‘Because of the flooding, most likely, part of the birch and oak forests will die, including some of the largest giant oaks of Kherson region, which grow in the Zburiv Forestry near the banks of the Dnipro’, the statement says.

Conifers also have little chance of survival, because they are in water and wet soil for quite a long time.

As reported earlier, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka hydro power plant, which is located in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region in the town of Nova Kakhovka.

Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal said that up to 80 towns and villages are in a dangerous zone with the threat of flooding.

Approximately 10,000 hectares of agricultural land are flooded on the right bank of Kherson region and several times more on the left bank, which is currently under Russian occupation.

President Zelensky addressed called on the international organizations to provide aid for the people in the flooded areas.

According to the estimates, the Kakhovka reservoir lost 72% of water.

Damages to the reclamation systems and canals reached UAH 150-160 billion.