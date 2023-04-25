On April 24, during her working trip to Ukraine, prime minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas visited the town of Bucha, Kyiv region.

Kaja Kallas stressed that Russia’s atrocities in Bucha is a reminder that Ukraine fights for freedom and for justice, and Ukraine needs to win both.

‘There must be no impunity, no immunity for Russia’s crimes, including for the crime of aggression’, the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

She added that Estonia is ready to help.

Bucha became the symbol of Russian war crimes. During 33 days of occupation, Russians killed more than 1,400 civilian residents, including 37 children.