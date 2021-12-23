Members of the European Parliament addressed Ukrainian authorities on the decision to investigate the former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

Ukrainian senior MP Ivanna Klympush-Tsyntsadze posted the statement of European Parliament members addressed to Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska and Head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak.

The EU lawmakers strongly warn the authorities of Ukraine to refrain from politically motivated prosecution and to avoid even the impression of a return to previously known selective justice practices.

They stress such practices are intolerable in a country that strives for European integration and is particularly engaged in a comprehensive reform of the judicial system.

‘We expect the law-enforcement agencies not be instrumentalised in a fight against political opponents of the current administration alleging ‘high treason’ and ‘financing terrorism’, the statement says.

The European MPs emphasize that political divergences shall be settled via open political debates and elections, calling on the Ukrainian authorities to fulfil Ukraine’s European choice.

They also remind of Russian military buildup and call on Ukrainians to stand together.

‘We continue to stand strongly behind Ukraine and its people with solidarity, firm support, dedication and friendly advice’, the address concludes.

Earlier in the day, Poroshenko’s lawyer Ihor Holovan filed a request to question Zelensky and his top officials in the ‘coal case’, and the ‘European Solidarity’ party accused Zelensky of high treason.