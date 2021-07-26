Last two weeks saw 14 EU countries re-opening its doors for Ukrainians, says Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry in a Monday statement.

In its recent update on international Covid-related traveling restrictions, Foreign Ministry informed that Ukrainians are now able to go for non-essential travel to 14 EU states, which was made possible after the EU ‘green’-listed Ukraine as a ‘low-risk’ country.

The move re-opens doors for Ukrainian travelers to:

Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Finland, and France.

Entering these countries travelers from ‘green’ list are required to submit a vaccination certificate or a negative Covid-19 test. With EU green zone listing updated by-weekly, Ukrainians are advised to check Covid-related entry rules before traveling to EU countries that may bring in additional requrierment for non-essential visitors.

arlier this month, the EU opened doors for travelers from 11 countries, though Ukraine failed to make it on the list. To be added to the EU ‘safe travel’ list, a 14-day coronavirus rate in a country should be lower that 100 cases per 100,000 people. According to the latest data from European Centre of Disease Prevention and Control, Ukraine’s current rate stands at 33,3, which is in line with ‘safe travel’ listing criteria.