On Tuesday, ‘European Solidarity’ leader Petro Poroshenko held a meeting with European Commission executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis who was visiting Kyiv for Independence Day celebration.

The meeting took place following Tuesday assault on Poroshenko who was spray-attacked with green dye at a march of Donbas war veterans in Kyiv centre.

‘European Solidarity’ party leader expressed his gratitude to the EU leadership for support of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine adding that ‘Crimean Platform’ initiative can help Kyiv bring together international actors to step up pressure on Russia and help reclaim the occupied territories, said the party in an official statement Tuesday.

The gas pipeline can give Moscow political leverage and Brussels should make this project fully subject to European energy laws to avoid this worst-case scenario, argued Petro Poroshenko.

The meeting also addressed organization of Ukraine-EU summit set to take place on October 12. ‘European Solidarity’ leader said Ukraine-EU association agreement will need updates that can allow more efficient integration in digital market, energy industries, security and customs policies, and help shape up the deal on Single European Sky for Kyiv.

Among other things, Poroshenko and Dombrovski talked about anti-corruption policies and recent ‘selective justice’ cases in Ukraine, and discussed possibility of a second tranche of EU financial aid set to curb impact of the Covid pandemic and