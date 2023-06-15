The European Parliament condemned blowing up of the Kakhovka dam. The destruction of the dam was recognized as a war crime, for which Russia must bear responsibility.

‘MEPs denounced the destruction of Ukraine’s Nova Kakhovka dam, the latest war crime committed by Russia and one that must be met with consequences. They called for the EU to continue its strong support for Ukraine, for new sanctions against Russia, and for the billions of frozen assets by Russian oligarchs to be used to reconstruct Ukraine’ the statement says.

As reported earlier, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka hydro power plant, which is located in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region in the town of Nova Kakhovka.

Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal said that up to 80 towns and villages are in a dangerous zone with the threat of flooding.

Approximately 10,000 hectares of agricultural land are flooded on the right bank of Kherson region and several times more on the left bank, which is currently under Russian occupation.

President Zelensky addressed called on the international organizations to provide aid for the people in the flooded areas.

According to the estimates, the Kakhovka reservoir lost 72% of water.