On December 15, the European Parliament by a majority of votes supported the resolution regarding the recognition of the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people.

‘In a resolution adopted on Thursday, the European Parliament recognises the famine inflicted by the Soviet regime on Ukraine in 1932-1933 – known as the Holodomor – as genocide’, official European Parliament website informs.

The statement says that ‘MEPs strongly condemn these acts, which resulted in the deaths of millions of Ukrainians, and call on all countries and organisations that have not yet done so to follow suit and recognise it as genocide’.

The resolution was adopted by 507 votes in favour, 12 against with 17 abstentions.

The European Parliament also drew parallels between the totalitarian Soviet regime and modern Russia.

90 years after the Holodomor, Russia is again committing horrific crimes in Ukraine.