The MPs are convinced that in view of the latest events related to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Monastyrskyi is improperly performing his duties and ‘abusing power’.

They prove their position pointing to the scandals that involved former deputy interior minister Gogilashvili and MP Trukhin.

‘The minister cannot ensure the rule of law, as he covers crimes, abuses power and official position, and is therefore subject to dismissal’, the statement says.

In addition, the ‘European Solidarity’ MPs demand to hold an extraordinary session of the parliament to address the issue of ‘inaction by law enforcement’.