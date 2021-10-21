With support for Zelensky's party waning, European Solidarity edges ahead in polls for the first time since the last general elections.

The poll staged by KIIS (Kyiv International Institute of Sociology) in mid-October, puts European Solidarity ahead of other parties. If elections were held today, the party led by former Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko would have get 13,9% of all votes, and 15,7% of votes of those set to cast a ballot.

The poll is also bad news for the Servant of the People that slips into second place for the first time since the last general election.

Rocked by a slew of scandals and inner rifts, Zelensky party would get support of 13.7% of votes (15,5% of those eager to vote).

Yuliya Tymoshenko’s ‘Batkivshchyna’ support would translate in 12% (13,6% of decided voters) while ‘Opposition Plaform for Life’ could count on 11,5% (13%) of votes.

The smaller party remain relatively unchanged in polls hovering between 8% (‘Syla and chest, Nashi) and 4% (Lyashko Radical Party, Groysman’s Ukrainian Strategy, and Svoboda).

Poll respondents named European Solidarity and Opposition Platform for Life as key opposition forces – 27,2% and 24.3% respectively.