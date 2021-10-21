The poll staged by KIIS (Kyiv International Institute of Sociology) in mid-October, puts European Solidarity ahead of other parties. If elections were held today, the party led by former Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko would have get 13,9% of all votes, and 15,7% of votes of those set to cast a ballot.
The poll is also bad news for the Servant of the People that slips into second place for the first time since the last general election.
Rocked by a slew of scandals and inner rifts, Zelensky party would get support of 13.7% of votes (15,5% of those eager to vote).
Yuliya Tymoshenko’s ‘Batkivshchyna’ support would translate in 12% (13,6% of decided voters) while ‘Opposition Plaform for Life’ could count on 11,5% (13%) of votes.
The smaller party remain relatively unchanged in polls hovering between 8% (‘Syla and chest, Nashi) and 4% (Lyashko Radical Party, Groysman’s Ukrainian Strategy, and Svoboda).
Poll respondents named European Solidarity and Opposition Platform for Life as key opposition forces – 27,2% and 24.3% respectively.