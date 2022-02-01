The rating of the ‘European Solidarity’ led by Petro Poroshenko has increased by more than 5% compared to October 2021.

The latest poll by ‘Razumkov Center’ shows five political parties that could enter the parliament if the election was held today.

The ‘European Solidarity’ takes lead with 17.5% of voters’ support. Petro Poroshenko’s party is followed by ‘Servant of the People’ with 12.8% and Yulia Tymoshenko’s ‘Batkivshchyna’ – almost 9%. ‘Opposition Platform for Life’ and ‘Rozumna Polityka’ close the list with 6% support.

Compared to October 2021, the rating of the ‘European Solidarity’ has increased the most – from 12.4% to 17.5% with ‘Batkivshchyna’ and ‘Rozumna Polityka’ also gaining points.

At the same time, ‘Servant of the People’ and ‘Opposition Platform for Life’ are steadily losing voters’ support.

One third of respondents also named ‘European Solidarity’ the only real opposition party in Ukraine.

The poll was conducted January 28 – 31 and involved 1206 respondents.