‘European Solidarity’ MP Viktoriia Siumar called on the Verkhovna Rada to return the History of Ukraine to the list of compulsory subjects for receiving a school certificate.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada voted draft law 8228-1, but it should be amended. The Ministry of Education initiated the exclusion of the History of Ukraine from the list of mandatory subjects for certification.

Earlier, education minister Serhii Shkarlet announced that the national multi-subject test will include two mandatory subjects: Ukrainian language and Mathematics. Therefore, the History of Ukraine becomes an optional subject for applicants who plan to enter universities.

Siumar responded by noting that history must be studied. She stressed that the ‘European Solidarity’ party proposes to make the History of Ukraine a compulsory subject for obtaining a high school certificate.

She confirmed that the ‘European Solidarity’ MPs want Ukrainians to understand cause-and-effect connections in social relations, because everything has its beginning and its reasons. Siumar also reminded that since 2014, Ukrainian military in the frontline most often requested books on history.

‘Return the History of Ukraine. We must know it perfectly in order to be Ukrainians’, she wrote.