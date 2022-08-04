The ‘European Solidarity’ party MPs registered in the Ukrainian parliament the project of the resolution. The urge the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to address the UN, the European Union, the Council of Europe, the OSCE, the parliaments and governments of NATO countries, and international organizations regarding the the mass execution of Ukrainians prisoners of war in Olenivka on July 29, 2022.

‘The Verkhavna Rada must respond to the Russian terrorist attack in Olenivka. ‘European Solidarity’ registered draft law 7627. The parliament should vote on this appeal at the next meeting so that the world understands how important the rescue of the defenders of Mariupol is’, MP Volodymyr Ariev wrote on Facebook.

The draft resolution says that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appeals to the UN, the European Union, the Council of Europe, the OSCE, the parliaments and governments of NATO countries to recognize the actions of the Russian Federation regarding the murder of Ukrainian POWs, which was committed by the Russian Federation on the night of July 29, 2022 in Olenivka a terrorist act. It also calls to recognize the Russian Federation as a state sponsoring terrorism.

The Verkhovna Rada also demands increased pressure on Russia, including a full embargo on trade in energy carriers with state and private companies affiliated with the Russian Federation and disconnection from the SWIFT system of all financial institutions of the Russian Federation.

The MPs note that according to the available evidence, the killing of the defenders of Mariupol in Olenivka has all the signs of a terrorist act committed by Russia against defenseless Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Russia’s actions in Ukraine are unprovoked military aggression against a sovereign state, resulting in the death of thousands of civilians because of shelling and missile strikes on civilian infrastructure, and are a manifestation of terror.

At the same time, the Verkhovna Rada calls on international institutions to immediately do everything possible to free the captured female doctors without any preconditions, including pregnant and wounded women, as well as to intensify efforts to exchange and return to Ukraine prisoners of war.