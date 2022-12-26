‘European Solidarity’ party senior MP Iryna Herashchenko said that the party MPs are preparing amendments to the law on diplomatic service, related to the need to restore parliamentary control over personnel appointments in embassies and consulates of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada should control the appointment of ambassadors via its profile committee, Herashchenko claimed on Facebook.

‘For the first time in the history of Ukrainian diplomacy, representatives of the specialized committees of foreign affairs and European integration were not even invited to the annual meeting of ambassadors. Although, there was a panel dedicated to inter-parliamentary diplomacy there’, she wrote.

She stated that the time has come to initiate changes to the law ‘On Diplomatic Service’, adding that Ukraine is a parliamentary-presidential republic and the Verkhovna Rada must take active part in forming foreign policy. Herashchenko assured that the image of Ukraine abroad will only benefit from such changes.