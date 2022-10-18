On October 18, a protest rally was held near the Iranian embassy in Kyiv. The ‘European Solidarity’ party MPs called on the Ukrainian authorities to sever diplomatic relations with Iran, as well as to introduce sanctions against the country that supplies the Russian regime with drones. During the action, they also called to bring to justice the organizers and perpetrators of the terrorist attack against the Ukrainian plane shot down in the sky over Tehran in 2020.

Iryna Herashchenko, co-head of the ‘European Solidarity’ party group in the Verkhovna Rada, called to commemorate all victims of Russian aggression, in particular Ukrainian citizens who died after Iran-made drone attacks.

She also reminded that a Ukrainian civilian plane was shot down in Iran in the winter of 2020. According to her, if the whole world is investigating the downing of the MH-17, then Ukraine should demand an investigation of the downed Ukrainian airliner just as loudly.

The MP stressed that Ukraine should be the first to introduce sanctions against Iranian legal entities and individuals involved in the creation of drones, their sale in the Russian Federation, as well as their maintenance in the occupied territories.

‘We gathered today at the Iranian embassy to express our position regarding the supply of weapons to the Russian Federation, which is bombing the civilian population, peaceful cities of Ukraine’, said Kyiv council member Maryna Poroshenko.

MP Ivanna Klympush-Tsyntsadze stated that Ukraine is currently at the forefront of the protection of democratic values, ‘basic human values, first of all, human life and opportunities to realize one’s ideas’.

MP Oleksii Honcharenko noted that all anti-democratic regimes must be destroyed, and the country must protect its citizens from this evil, which today comes from the Iranian regime.

European Solidarity MPs called on all citizens to hold protests with demands to introduce sanctions against Iran for cooperation with Russia.