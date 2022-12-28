The ‘European Solidarity’ party welcomed the decision of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, which recognized the legal requirement that the Ukrainian Orthodox church of Moscow patriarchy should indicate its affiliation to the Russia in its name, and noted that the aforementioned law should now be strictly implemented.

The party demands the adoption of a law banning the activities of the Russian Orthodox Church and its subordinate structures and organizations in Ukraine.

The party stated that if the Ukrainian Orthodox church wants to continue its activities it has to clearly and unequivocally condemn the Russian Orthodox Church and its head, Patriarch Kirill, as an aid to aggression and genocide of Ukrainians, and to break all relations with it.

The ‘European Solidarity’ party initiated the appeals of local councils and their support shows the high public importance of this issue.