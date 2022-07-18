The ‘European Solidarity’ parliament group considers the suspension of the Security Service head Ivan Bakanov and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova to be another step towards a Russian-style dictatorship. The MPs demand reports from Bakanov and Venediktova in the Verkhovna Rada, as provided by law.

The president’s decision, which was announced on the official website, came after dozens of cases of collaboration had been found in their agencies.

Senior ‘European Solidarity’ MP Iryna Herashchenko said on Facebbok that the president’s decrees on the removal of ‘his closest friends and associates’ look like another step towards dictatorship and directly contradict the laws and the Constitution of Ukraine.

She reminded that, according to the laws, the Verkhovna Rada must be involved in the process of dismissal of the heads of the SBU and the Prosecutor General office by means of a corresponding vote.

Herashchenko stressed that Ukraine is a parliamentary-presidential republic and Zelensky cannot dismiss top officials on his own decision.

The MP claims Zelensky is eliminating parliamentary tradition and has already removed the Verkhovna Rada from the decision-making process.

Herashchenko reminded that Bakanov and Venediktova must provide reports on their work, based on the results of which the vote for resignation takes place.

‘Our parliament group will demand such reports, because on Sunday evening it became clear that all the questions we asked about the country’s preparation to fight back against the aggressor were relevant and timely’, Herashchenko concluded.