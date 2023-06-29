The ‘European Solidarity’ party MPs called on the Verkhovna Rada to immediately consider the draft law designed to ban the activities of the Orthodox church of Moscow patriarchate.

The MPs stressed that such draft laws have long been registered in the parliament, but are artificially blocked by the majority.

According to the ‘European Solidarity’ party MPs, the activities of the Orthodox church of Moscow patriarchate pose a threat to the national security of Ukraine.

In addition, more than 80% of Ukrainians support the idea of banning the Orthodox church of Moscow patriarchate in Ukraine.