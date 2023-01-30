Petro Poroshenko and other ‘European Solidarity’ MPs have registered a draft law on reducing costs for entrepreneurs who are forced to buy generators, fuel for them and other electrical equipment.

As reported by MP Nina Yuzhanina, the draft law was registered on January 30. It proposes to establish temporarily accounting rules for the costs of the purchase and repair of inverters, batteries, power generators and fuel for them.

The draft law came as a response to the crisis in Ukraine’s energy system due to Russian missile attacks.

In the conditions of often scheduled and emergency outages, Ukrainian businesses had to invest additional funds in generators and other electrical equipment. The draft law aims to reduce the losses.