Senior ‘European Solidarity’ MP Iryna Herashchenko reported that the party initiates a resolution on the dismissal of all members of the ‘Opposition platform – for life’ from leadership positions in the parliament.

In a Facebook statement, Herashchenko noted that ‘it is not normal when members of the banned party still head the committee on the freedom of speech, are deputies and secretaries of all parliamentary committees’.

‘Among the deputy heads of the committees there are people who never appeared at the Verkhovna Rada after February 24. For example, Voloshyn is still a deputy of the European integration committee’, she wrote.

Herashchenko stressed that the resolution is open for signature by all MPs and called on her colleagues to become co-authors of the resolution.

According to Herashchenko, the MPs will demand to deprive members of the ‘Opposition platform – for life’ of leadership positions in the parliament at the next session, and ‘so until they are completely deprived of their member of parliament mandates’.