The list of arrested Poroshenko’s assets includes ‘Priamyi’ and ‘5 kanal’ TV channels, which do not actually belong to the former president of Ukraine.

The ‘European Solidarity’ party statement claims the arrest of Poroshenko’s assets is another step of Zelensky administration in their fight against Ukrainian opposition.

The statement stresses such Zelensky actions are irresponsible in view of Russian buildup at Ukrainian borders and direct aggression against Kazakhstan.

‘Court decision to arrest Poroshenko’s assets is unlawful and unjust… Current Ukrainian authorities are trying to build in Ukraine a regime like Lukashenko’s in Belarus or Putin’s in Russia’, the statement goes.

In addition to Poroshenko’s property, the court arrested the assets of ‘Priamyi’ and ‘5 kanal’ TV channels, despite the fact Poroshenko does not own them, which the party sees as an attack against freedom of speech.

‘Petro Poroshenko will return to Ukraine despite all threats ‘to defend Ukraine from incompetent leadership and external aggression’, the statement concludes.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the Kyiv court arrested assets of the former president.