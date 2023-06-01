The ‘European Solidarity’ MPs are preparing a draft law that provides for criminal liability for locked bomb shelters.

As stated by MP Viktoria Siumar, there are locked shelters not only in the Desnianskyi district, and this is a systemic problem that must be solved urgently.

According to her, similar cases were also recorded in the Darnytskyi district where more than a hundred people were not allowed into the shelter.

‘It is impossible to believe this with the ongoing 16th month of war. Hospitals say about epidemiological situation, schools say it bothers children, owners of basements say this is their property and lock them’, the MP stated.

She also added that today the Kyiv authorities made the only possible decision: to open all shelters. However, Siumar insists that a law should be adopted on criminal liability for locked bomb shelters.

As reported earlier, two women and a girl were killed during the overnight missile attack on Kyiv. Despite the fact that all missiles were shot down by the air defense, the fragments of one of the missiles killed three people near a locked bomb shelter.