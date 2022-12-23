The ‘European Solidarity’ MPs registered changes to the law on the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, with which they propose to bring the text in line with the recommendations of the Venice Commission and the requirements of the European Commission.

Senior MP Iryna Herashchenko said on Facebook that the European Union expects Ukraine to make immediate changes to the law on the Constitutional Court. In its current form, the law hampers Kyiv’s fulfillment of the criteria of a candidate country for EU membership and creates threats to the independence of the Constitutional Court.

‘Today we have registered the draft law of Ukraine ‘On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine ‘On the Constitutional Court of Ukraine’ regarding the procedure for the formation of the Advisory Group of Experts’, by which we propose to bring the text in line with the recommendations of the Venice Commission and the requirements of the European Commission’, Herashchenko wrote.

It should be noted that on December 20, the Venice Commission published a new conclusion on draft law No. 7662 on improving the procedure for selecting candidates for the position of the judge of the Constitutional Court.

The new conclusion emphasizes that the Advisory Group of Experts, which will check the candidates for the CCU, should include one more member, the seventh, from among international experts.