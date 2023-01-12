‘European Solidarity’ party MPs stated that they protest against the decision of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Affairs, which did not include the former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko in the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

The exclusion of Petro Poroshenko from the Verkhovna Rada delegation to PACE is ‘an inadequate decision of the authorities, which contradicts the principle of political unity and is another attempt to limit the diplomatic activities of the fifth president, aimed at strengthening the international coalition in support of Ukraine’, the statement says.

The ‘European Solidarity’ party added they ‘will not follow any provocations and will continue to adhere to the principle of unity’.

Instead, the party demands that the authorities and the parliament majority ‘cleanse the parliament’ of ‘Opposition platform – for life’ MPs. This week, it was proposed to dismiss all ‘Opposition platform – for life’ MPs from the positions of chairs, deputy chairs and secretaries of committees, to withdraw from all parliamentary delegations and cooperation groups with other countries.