The oppostion party is exending its lead in opinion polls, and now is clear 7 points ahead of Servant of the People.

The opposition party led by former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko enjoys the biggest support among Ukrainians, as the new poll shows it would get 23.2% of votes if parliamentary elections were held today.

Meanwhile, Zelensky’s ‘Servant of the People’ sees its support slipping away – it now stands at 16.2% while other 10.7% of votes of respondents said they would vote for Opposition Platform for Life.

Support for Yuliya Tymoshenko’s Batkivshchyna is at 10%. Dmytro Razumkov’s Rozumna Polityka, Ihor Smeshko’s Syla I Chest and Yevhen Myraev’s Nashi would get 8.5%, 7.1%, and 6.3% respectively.

The poll suggests a marked shift in voting preferences as scandals keep eating away Servant of the People base – only 17.8% of respondents said they were positive about Zelensky’s party keeping power in next elections.

By contrast, 1 in 2 Ukrainians (54%) wouldn’t welcome such scenario while a fifth of respondents (20.2%) just failed to answer the question.