The main opposition party is on a solid 5-points lead for the first time since the defeat in 2019 parliamentary elections.

A January polling by KIIS shows support for European Solidarity party has climbed up to 18.9% (+3.5% compared to the previous month), which means the main opposition party pulls away by clear 5 points from Zelensky-led Servant of the People that hits a new low 13.7%.

The new poll numbers mark a clear shift in voters’ preferences as last month Servant of the People was still ahead of European Solidarity by 2 points – 17.4% and 15.4% respectively.

Start of the year saw some uptick in support for Batkivhshchyna led by Yuliy Tymoshenko – 13.3% (+11,5%) while Opposition Platform for Life numbers have dipped to 11.6% (-0.9%).

Ousted parliament speaker Rozumna politika and Ihor Smechko’s Syla I Chest backing hovers below 8% – 7.6% and 7.4% respectively.

The Russia-leaning ‘Nashi’ party led by Yevheniy Murayev is just on just 5.5% while Volodymyr Groysman’s Ukrainska Strategia, Oleh Lyashko’s Radykalna party, and Vitaliy Klychko’s Udar are hovering below 5% electoral threshold.