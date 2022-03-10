Ukrainian activist and Zaporizhzhya regional council member Leyla Ibragimova was kidnapped on Thursday, Petro Poroshenko said in a statement on social media.

The former Ukrainian president praised the courage of Ibragimova calling her a ‘symbol’ of resistance in the occupied Melitopol.

‘She was among those who gathered people for Ukrainian protests in the city showing the Russian aggressors that Melitopol remains Ukrainian.’

According to unverified reports, Ibragimova can be at her home but is still cannot be reached on phone.

Russian aggressors are obviously trying to recreate the ‘Crimean scenario’ in Zaporizhzhya by cracking down on resistance leaders, said Poroshenko, adding Ukraine will not let it happen as ‘every Ukrainian activist remains under protection of the Ukrainian state and its Armed Forces’.