Over 160 cars have used a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol to Berdyansk on Monday morning.

The safe passage has been provided from the village of Melekine to Zaporizhzhya. The caravan of the cars is believed to have passed Berdyansk and is now heading to Zaporizhzhya after the Russian troops agreed to respect a ceasefire.

According to Mariupol city council, the fleeing people will be provided the first aid and accommodation once they get to the location at 41 Recordna st. in Zaporizhzhya.