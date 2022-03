A passenger train evacuating people, including some 100 children, from occupied Donbas got caught up in an airstrike, killing one man and injuring one woman.

According to Ukrazaliznytsya report, the train conductor died after the train was hit by debris near Brysyn.

The train was evacuating fleeing people to the city of Lyman.

It is reported that the assault came when the evacuated children were at Lyman train station