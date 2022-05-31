In an interview for Ukrinform, Ukraine’s security council secretary Oleskiy Danylov had a hard time explaining why Kherson region fell into hands of Russian forces so fast after they entered in unhindered from Crimea.

‘The final answer to what happened there.. Regretfully, even I don’t have it today. But we and you must for sure get an answer to it,’ said Danylov.

The fumbled response to the Russian push in Kherson made the officials open an investigation, added Danilov.

“Owing to the work done, we managed to stand out in the first, the most difficult, stage of the war. Resistance came from both our territorial defense forces and all the society, for example, the local residents provided the coordinates of the enemy’s hardware.’