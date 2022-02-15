Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoyskyi suggested his view regarding president Zelensky and current events in Ukraine.

In an interview to ‘Ukrainska pravda’ Kolomoyskyi offered his take on anti-oligarch law, prospects of Zelensky re-election and his attempts to claw back PrivatBank, which he once owned.

On his communication with Ukrainian president

Kolomoyskyi claims that he does not communicate with Volodymyr Zelensky and last saw him in May 2020, although they have known each other since 2009. The businessman added their stay at a hotel in Bukovel was a coincidence, and they did not meet then.

‘Our communication can do bad things for both my and his reputation… I sympathize with him, everything suits me’, he said.

Kolomoyskyi added that he sees great changes in the country; in particular, this applies to the development of road network within the president’s initiative ‘Great Construction’.

On Zelensky second term

Ihor Kolomoyskyi cautiously replied that now no one can answer this question, except for Zelensky himself, but he is not 100% sure.

‘Who will come after him [Zelensky]? Who will be better?’ the businessman said.

On the ‘anti-oligarchs’ law

The businessman claims his attitude to the ‘anti-oligarchs’ law is positive, although some provisions of this law contradict the constitution of Ukraine.

Kolomoyskyi called the law ‘useful’ and said it will not have negative impact on his business.

‘Yes, I am on the oligarchs list. But the state has recognized my business honest and there will be no unclear privatizations, no shadow bidding procedures… It is a good law’, he added.

On political leaders

Kolomoyskyi offered his assessment of new political figures, calling Dmytro Razumkov, a former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, a traitor and claiming he has no chances.

He also doubts political future of Serhiy Prytula who recently left ‘Golos’ and started own party.

The businessman also said he does not communicate with Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko and does not support his political activities.

Kolomoyskyi failed to suggest new people who could have significant prospects in politics, adding a future big politician could be one of the journalists and named Natalia Mosiychuk, the talk show host on 1+1 TV channel.

On clawing back PrivatBank

Ihor Kolomoyskyi expressed clear confidence that he would be able to return PrivatBank, which was nationalized in December 2016.

‘If everything is fair and honest, we will return it … We hoped that after Petya [Petro Poroshenko] left justice would quickly prevail. But it did not happen. Three years have passed. But we hope for better’, he said.