Former ‘Dom’ TV channel workers came forth with scathing revelations of censorship from Zelensky’s officials.

As the former employees claimed in the interview, the TV channel was led by Oleksii Kyriushchenko, a Russian national and director of ‘Servant of the People’ TV series.

According to the whistleblowers, the directives from Zelensky administration came through Kyriushchenko who supervised everything except for the news.

The former journalists said the controversial editorial polices included the use of unofficial vocabulary lists like ‘conflict’ instead of ‘war’, ‘illegal armed groups’ instead of ‘terrorists’ and so on.

Among other claims, the journalists complained they were urged to use positive delivery of news covering government policies and ‘Velyke budivnytstvo’ project.

Zelensky’s advisor Podolyak dismissed the allegations of censorship arguing that ‘there was no interference of the president’s office in the editorial policies of ‘Dom’ TV channel’.

Earlier, the journalists of ‘Suspilne’, Ukraine’s public broadcaster, exposed pressure from Zelensky administration.