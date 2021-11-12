The Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation reported suspicion to the ex-energy minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn.

Investigators of the SBU and DBR handed the notification of suspicion to Volodymyr Demchyshyn, the former energy minister of Ukraine (2014-2016). He is accused of assistance to terrorism.

According to the investigation, in December 2014 – February 2015, Demchyshyn issued a number of orders appointing members of the so-called LNR and DNR terrorist organizations to the positions in state-owned enterprises located in the temporarily occupied territories.

The ex-minister also allegedly forced the officials of the state-owned energy company to sign agreements with the representatives of the so-called LNR and DNR on the supply of coal totaling more than UAH 3 billion.

‘As a result of the minister’s illegal actions, the terrorists received more than UAH 200 million. This led to the consolidation and further formation of the so-called ‘governments’ of the LNR and DNR terrorist organizations in the temporarily occupied territories’, the SBU states.