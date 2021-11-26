President Zelenskyi believes that Vasyl Burba, the former intelligence agency head, wanted to involve Ukraine in a scandal with Turkey through a special operation with Wagner mercenaries.

According to the president, during the preparations for the special operation, Zelensky asked Burba many questions about possible scenarios, in particular, whether the passengers of the Turkish Airlines aircraft could have been captured.

‘After the meeting, I said that he (Burba – ed.) wanted to involve us in a huge scandal with Erdogan. Erdogan would never forgive us for that’, Zelensky claims.

Zelensky also called Vasyl Burba an adventurer and swindler, adding Burba from the very beginning did not suit him as the head of intelligence because of bad reputation.

