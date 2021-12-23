Roman Chervinsky, a former officer of Ukraine’s Chief Directorate of Intelligence, has reasons to consider Andriy Yermak, head of Zelensky administration, a Russian spy.

Roman Chervinsky was part of the special operation to capture Wagner group mercenaries. In an interview, he expressed doubts whether Yermak and the Gogilashvili couple had been checked regarding their past record.

When asked if he had any suspicions that Yermak might be a Russian spy, Chervinsky said, ‘Yes, I personally had’, adding ‘I have operational information showing that Yermak adheres to Soviet ideology and thinks it is better for Ukraine to be together with Russia’.

Chervinsky believes that this was evident even in Yermak’s interview when he told American journalists that ‘patriots are to blame for the war, it is a provocative war on Ukraine’s part, started by Poroshenko’.

Chervinsky has no direct evidence, but considers Yermak a Russian agent of influence.