On July 4, the USA Independence Day, the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War presented an exhibition that tells about the military and economic cooperation between the United States and Ukraine.

The exhibition features Ukrainian and US flags. The Ukrainian flag waved over the besieged Azovstal plant and was given to the museum by the head of army intelligence Kyrylo Budanov.

The American flag was raised above the Capitol during the speech of president Volodymyr Zelensky before both houses of the US Congress on December 21, 2022.The flag was given to the museum by the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

The exhibition also shows artifacts, documents, military equipment and wartime photos. The US ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink attended the opening of the exhibition.