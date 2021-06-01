The exhibition ‘Chornobyl.Journey’ curated by Yana Gres agency proves costly for the public funds.

Expanses for organization of the exhibition totaled 8,494,157 hryvnas and were covered by the funds allocated for Ministry of Culture and Information Policy in the state budget for 2021, says an official response of the Ministry to the information request from ‘Bukvy’.

Opened in April, the exhibition marks the 35 years’ anniversary of Chornobyl disaster. The opening ceremony welcomed the Ukrainian president but bared visitors due Covid protocol.

The procurement records show that 5 million hryvnas of the allocated funds went to Oleksandr Todorchuk company ‘Ukrainski Sotsialni Initsiatyvy’ that won the project bidding while 3,5 million hryvnas were paid to “Expotsentr Ukrainy’ hosting the event.

The Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture and Information Policy says it a special contest to pick the most creative promotional camgaign materials and the mosts competitive bids for the event that was curated by Gres Todorchuk PR agency.

It is worth noting that companies of Yana Gres and her husband Andriy Fedoriv (Fedoriv Agency) are often cited among winning bidders of big public projects.

The most recent promotional project by Fedoriv Agency and Spiilka design büro ‘Mandryi Ukrainoyu’ (Travel Ukraine) commissioned by Ministry of Culture has drawn controversy over use of the imagery associated with Russia.