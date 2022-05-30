A large explosion rocked occupied Melitiopol, Zaporizhzhya region, in the early morning of Monday, said Russia’s news agency RIA.

At least three people were injured in what appears to be an attack of local saboteurs.

The blast took place near the ‘Kvartal’ shopping center, which is located near the apartment building of Yevhen Balytsky, puppet head of Russia-led occupation administration, and an obvious target of the explosion.

The blast injured a woman who is allegedly a relative of Yevhen Balytsky.

The images from the scene show from the forensic team working outside the building and a cloud of billowing smoke.