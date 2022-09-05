On September 5 explosions were reported across Vinnytsia region, which proved to be the ‘result of air defense system effective work’ , – said regional military administration head Serhiy Borzov.

The governor urged the civilians to remain in shelters until the end of air strike alert.

Sirens also blared in Khmelnytskyi oblast though there was no word of attacks.

On August 7, the Russian forces hit the military facilities in Vinnytsia oblast. The alleged failure to sound air raid sirens timely resulted in a number of casualties.