As ‘DemSokyra’ reminds, Surkis brothers are trying to sue ‘PrivatBank’ for $ 350 million.

‘We have been protecting this money for over a year. For a whole year the judges have been dragging on with this case, and there are reasons for that. Big money put judges in acrobatic stretching and demand a ‘proper’ decision. We come here each time when the judges want to give people’s money to the criminals. With our attentive and vigilant watch, judges suddenly get sick, the case is postponed, the lawyer forgets the way’, the organizers claim.

‘DemSokyra’ set up an improvised circus arena decorated with balloons near the Supreme Court. Several artists took part in the performance of the ‘F***ing circus’, but the presenter stressed that it was ‘only a prelude to what will take place inside the Supreme Court’.