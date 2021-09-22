Ukrainian goverement is poised to amend Criminal Code to bring in tough penalties for fake Covid certificates.

After the policy is adopted by the Verkhovna Rada, people who forge such cards, or buy such cards, will face fines up to 170 thousand hryvnas and be imprisoned for up to 3 years.

The latest incident saw four Ukrainians sentenced to 4 month of probation after they tried to enter Poland on falsified Covid certificates.