Russian film director Nikita Mykhalkov called the Ukrainian language the ‘incarnation of Russophobia’, claiming that it can’t be used in schools of Russian-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk region .

In his meeting with teachers in Moscow region, the filmmaker said the Ukrainian language patterns ‘formulate hatred’ to Russia.

‘The word combinations we can hear in the Ukrainian transcription and pronunciation, are for us and the world, in principle, and for them are formulation of hatred toward Russia.’

Given this alleged anti-Russian sentiment, it will be a ‘catastrophe’ if school children in Luhansk and Donetsk are taught in Ukrainian, said Mykhalkov.