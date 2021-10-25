Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers further tightens Covid-19 restrictions in interregional passenger transportation.

Amid the growing number of Covid-19 cases and deaths, the government introduces further restrictions for domestic travel sector.

According to the health ministry, passengers on interregional buses are now responsible for having a vaccination document or a negative test.

When travelling by train or plane, the carrier is responsible for the necessary Covid-documents for passengers.

However, travelling by bus, passengers themselves are responsible for the necessary documents on vaccination or a negative test. Those without necessary Covid documents will be fined up to UAH 34,000.

Passengers of interregional buses must have one of the following documents:

international or domestic vaccination certificate in the ‘Diia’ app;

foreign Covid certificate;

document on receiving one dose of vaccine;

international vaccination certificate obtained from a family doctor;

negative PCR or rapid test, which is valid for 72 hours.

Effective October 21, a proof of vaccination, negative coronavirus test or proof of recent recovery is required of all passengers on interregional buses, trains and domestic air flights.