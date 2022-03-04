The emergency service of Ukraine reports the fire had been extinguished by 6:20 am Kyiv time. No casualties have been reported.

Enregodar city mayor Dmytro Orlov informs that as of 7:30 am the situation is difficult, but stable.

Zaporizhzhya region administration reports the level of radiation is within the normal indicators and there is no radiation threat for the population.

The fire at Zaporizhzhya power plant broke out early Friday morning caused by Russian shelling.